Why the Linky meter flashes orange - and why it influences the electricity bill

You may have noticed that your Linky meter sometimes flashes orange. Should you be concerned? This is a sign to take into account to control your electricity bill.

You've probably noticed that little orange light flashing at the top of your Linky meter and you may have wondered: "What does that mean?" Well, that little blink, no matter how discreet, says a lot about your electricity usage and, yes, it can influence your bill at the end of the month.

First of all, it is important to know that the Linky meter is equipped with two separate indicator lights. The first, an orange LED, is located above the digital screen. The second, a green diode, is located under the display, near the " " key. Each of these indicators has a particular meaning and informs the user of different situations concerning the meter and electricity consumption.

The orange indicator, placed above the screen, is the little spy of your electricity consumption. Each blink corresponds to 1 Wh of electricity consumed. Think of it as a step counter for your energy: the more you use, the more it moves! But then why is it so important to keep an eye on that blinking? Simply because it is a direct way to see how you are consuming your electricity.

If the light goes off, it might be time to ask yourself if you left the oven on in the kitchen while you're in the living room. It's a bit like a spy that helps you identify times when your consumption skyrockets. The price of electricity is €0.2276 per kWh base, €0.2460 during peak hours and €0.1828 during off-peak hours according to the EDF tariff scale of the Regulated Blue Tariff in 6 kVA. So every time you see the orange light flash, that's about 20 cents going up in smoke.

What about the green diode? It lights up to tell you that there is something to do, such as reset the meter after an outage. Nothing complicated, just press the " " key and that's it.

You are probably wondering if we can stop this orange flashing. The answer is both simple and a bit provocative: to stop seeing this light flashing, you would have to stop all electricity consumption. And this is neither practical nor really possible in our connected daily lives. This little orange flash is not there just to look pretty. It gives you valuable information on your energy consumption in real time. By monitoring it, you could make welcome savings on your bill.