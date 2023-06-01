Why should you never throw away a wilted lettuce? Here's how to save her

Love salad, but tired of wasting it because it spoils too quickly? We've found the anti-waste solution to bring your salad back to life!

This video, which is a hit on Instagram with already more than 200,000 views, shows you how to revive your old salad lying around at the bottom of the fridge! An anti-waste tip unveiled by Anaïs from the blog Ana in green, an influencer with a thousand eco-responsible and anti-waste tips. In this video, she shows us that it is quite possible to give crunch to a salad that is really out of shape. His technique to avoid throwing it away: soak it for several hours in cold water.

The before/after is amazing. Before: lettuce leaves really out of shape, withered, inedible, and after: leaves firm and crunchy as if the lettuce had just been picked. It was hard to believe, so we tested this trick that we validate 100%! Try it, you will see it for yourself!

Anaïs even gives us a tip to save money, "buy [your salads] in the anti-waste department to pay less for them, they are completely edible, like many withered vegetables! soak for several hours in cold water, and you're done." But that's not all, this trick also works for many vegetables: spinach leaves, celery, carrots... Try it, you'll be amazed!