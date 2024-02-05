Why Marine Le Pen may be worried about 2027 after the Bayrou trial

If François Bayrou was acquitted this Monday in the case of the European parliamentary assistants, other defendants did not escape a heavy sentence. Enough to make Marine Le Pen, also entangled in a similar affair, fear the worst.

Three acquittals, but also suspended prison sentences of 10 to 18 months, fines of 10,000 to 50,000 euros and two years of suspended ineligibility. The Paris criminal court delivered its verdict this Monday, February 5, 2024 in the case of European parliamentary assistants. “For me it is a nightmare of seven years which has just ended with a decision without challenge from the court”, reacted François Bayrou, president of the MoDem, finally acquitted, relays La Croix. If the verdict was expected in the majority camp, the National Rally also scrutinized the announcement.

And for good reason, several members of the far-right party, including Marine Le Pen, are compromised in a similar matter. An affair which could play spoilsport in the possible presidential campaign of Marine Le Pen with a view to 2027. And while François Bayrou finally emerges from this ordeal with his head held high, this could well not be the case for Marine Le Pen . As HuffPost notes, the situation of the president of the RN in the National Assembly differs from that of François Bayrou, the latter not being an MEP at the time of the events, unlike her. However, several former MoDem MEPs have received sentences that are, to say the least, harsh.

Another element that could influence the court's verdict: the amount of the damage. If 350,000 euros were at stake in the MoDem file, more than six million euros are mentioned in that of the RN. Beyond the amount, the ramifications seem more significant. Marine Le Pen could thus be involved both as an MEP, but also as president of the National Rally at the time. In any case, she is expected before the judges at the end of the year, from September 30 to November 27, 2024.