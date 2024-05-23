Why Jonathann Daval is acquitted despite his false accusations of murder against his in-laws

Jonathann Daval, prosecuted for "slanderous denunciation" due to accusations made against his in-laws after the murder of his ex-partner Alexia Fouillot, was acquitted by the Besançon criminal court this Friday, May 24.

While he himself was indicted and admitted to having accidentally killed his wife, Jonathann Daval had accused Grégory Gay, his ex-brother-in-law, of being at the origin of the murder and the other members of the family for having set up a “plot” to protect him. Accusations made to defend oneself. Jonathann Daval had, moreover, returned to his accusations several times, notably before the Haute-Saône Assize Court, which sentenced him to 25 years of criminal imprisonment for the murder of his wife.

“On a moral level, Jonathann Daval is reprehensible,” underlined the public prosecutor of Besançon, Étienne Manteaux, while conceding that under the law, any accused has the right to lie to defend himself. “Even if it is morally shocking, on a legal level, it seems difficult to me to consider that this offense is constituted,” he added.

“This is good news from the point of view of the application of the law,” reacted Randall Schwerdorffer, lawyer for Jonathann Daval, to BFMTV. His client listened to the reading of the judgment by videoconference from Ensisheim prison (Haut-Rhin), where he is currently serving his sentence.