Why it's important to combat condensation in the bedroom - expert advice on how to get rid of it

Have you ever woken up in the morning and found your windows wet, like you just washed them? We must combat this problem, which is well known to many. Here's how.

Every morning, many people discover condensation on their bedroom window. The reason is simple: nighttime breath accumulates on the cold surface of the window. If left untreated, condensation can quickly turn into mold, posing a risk to residents and the home. Excessive humidity damages walls, ceilings, carpets and furniture. It can cause stains, paint flaking or even deterioration of plaster.

While many focus on cleaning and removing condensation by wiping the windows, prevention is just as crucial. Condensation is the phenomenon that occurs when warm, humid air comes into contact with a cold surface, such as a wall or window. Water droplets then form on this surface. In a bedroom, this can manifest itself as fogging on the windows, damp spots on the walls or even mold. To get rid of it, here is what the experts recommend:

Another challenge many face is mold caused by humidity. One solution is to use rubbing alcohol – it kills mold effectively. If the moisture problem persists, you should check any vents for obstructions. If the condensation problem is even more serious, anti-condensation paint may be a last resort solution. This paint helps prevent the formation and retention of moisture on walls.