Why is the controllers' strike leading to the cancellation of half of the trains?

SNCF plans to cancel half of the trains for the weekend of February 17 and 18. In question, a strike of controllers. Without them, trains cannot run.

Three out of four controllers are on strike this weekend of February 17 and 18. And as a result, the SNCF is planning the circulation of 1 out of 2 TGVs, 1 out of 2 Ouigos and 1 out of 2 Intercités. The reasons for such disruptions are simple: no journey can be made without a controller on board a train, it is 'forbidden. At least three officers are required per train: the driver, the controller and the switchman. The controllers are responsible for checking tickets, but also for ensuring the safety of the journey: they are “flight managers”. They are the ones who liaise, if necessary, with the police, the driver and the operational center.

Their mission is also to start the train, after checking that the doors are properly closed and that no incidents need to be reported. During the trip, they can also help travelers who have questions. They also ensure the cleanliness of the wagons.

As controllers, “you are responsible for comfort and safety during the journey”. "Versatile, you welcome, assist and inform travelers on the platform and on board the train. You also ensure the cleanliness and proper functioning of the facilities on board. As part of the fight against fraud, you may be required to control the transport tickets and regularize the situation of customers. Finally, you assist the driver for the smooth running of traffic", explains the SNCF concerning the job description and the agent's missions.

The SNCF company has 10,000 controllers in France and the unions are demanding a lasting salary increase for all these agents. But SNCF has already announced an additional bonus of 400 euros for the month of March. “We are increasing employment, we are increasing wages, we are offering a platform for social progress, I do not see why in response we would have a disruption for the French who want to go on vacation,” indicated the CEO of the SNCF, Jean-Pierre Farandou. There could also be a switchers' strike on the weekend of February 24 and 25.