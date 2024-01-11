Why is Rachida Dati indicted?

The former minister under Nicolas Sarkozy is indicted for "passive corruption", "passive influence peddling" and "concealment of abuse of power" in the investigation into his consulting services to the ex-CEO of Renault-Nissan, Carlos Ghosn.

An embarrassing court case. Appointed Minister of Culture on Thursday January 11, 2024 to everyone's surprise in place of Rima Abdul-Malak, Rachida Dati could experience eventful weeks ahead. The LR mayor of the 7th arrondissement of Paris has been indicted since July 2021 for "corruption and passive influence peddling by a person vested with a public elective mandate" and "concealment of abuse of power" in the investigation on his consulting services to a Dutch subsidiary (RNBV) of Renault-Nissan, when Carlos Ghosn was its CEO. An affair reported by the management of Renault having succeeded Carlos Ghosn. Before being indicted, she was first placed under the status of assisted witness.

The former Minister of Justice from 2007 to 2009 under Nicolas Sarkozy is suspected of having received 900,000 euros in fees over three years, from 2009 to 2011 while she was a lawyer. A sum which would have been paid to him by Renault in exchange for a lobbying operation in the European Parliament. The main person concerned believes that no element of her remuneration has been concealed and that the three-year statute of limitations for this type of offense has been in effect since 2017. A request for statute of limitations of the facts rejected by the Paris Court of Appeal in December 2021.

The new Minister of Culture admits to having received 300,000 euros per year for 300 hours of work in this affair. In other words, for an hourly rate of 1,000 euros. On the other hand, she denies any lobbying in Brussels. She mentions fees for a consulting mission aimed at promoting the development of Renault throughout the world, particularly in the Middle East. The prosecution must take its requisitions soon, in the coming weeks, before the investigating judge in charge of the case orders, or not, a trial before the Paris criminal court.