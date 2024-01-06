Why is Emmanuel Macron not happy with his government and wants to change everything?

After a difficult year for the executive which failed to hear the French on pension reform and which caused a political crisis with the text of the immigration law, Emmanuel Macron seems to be determined to turn the page in 2024.

Emmanuel Macron's five-year term needs a new lease of life. The year 2023 was eventful: pension reform, immigration law… so many projects which gradually helped to divide the government. The head of state seems determined to put all that behind him and begin a new chapter in 2024. In recent weeks, rumors of a possible reshuffle have intensified and led to believe that the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, could be thanked in the coming days.

Emmanuel Macron has shown himself unhappy with his government on several occasions this last quarter, and they now seem to be planning "a big reset". “Our problem is not know-how but making it known,” he explained several times. To achieve this new momentum for his five-year term, those close to him have been whispering in his ear since the fall that a major governmental upheaval would be necessary. A reshuffle which would allow it to adopt an offensive position for this new year which welcomes the European elections, in June, and the Olympic Games, from July.