Why Didier Deschamps can select 26 players for the Euro?

The coach of the France team has the right to select 26 players to play in the Euro and here is why.

Didier Deschamps will unveil the list for Euro 2024 this Thursday, May 16 in the 8 p.m. news on TF1. Two years after the World Cup in Qatar and the final lost to Argentina, the France team is one of the big favorites of the competition. In a homogeneous group with Austria, Poland and especially the Netherlands, the French team will have to provide the essentials during the first part of the competition before an obligatory increase in power during the final phase.

For this competition, the list of players should not include any big surprises with a certain continuity compared to the last gatherings. Some uncertainties still remain, particularly in attack with the presence or not of PSG striker Bradley Barcola in place of Moussa Diaby. The only big surprise could be an expanded list with 26 names and not 23.

On May 3, members of the UEFA executive committee decided to expand the national selection lists for the next Euro from 23 to 26 players. However, the UEFA national team competitions committee voted by a very narrow majority in favor of an expansion from 23 to 26 players. Philippe Diallo, president of the FFF, was against this increase unless all players could be used in each match, without having to leave any in the stands. On this point, France has therefore obtained satisfaction. The reason for this increase is quite simple, UEFA having simply decided to increase the number of players due to overloaded calendars.