Why did Jordan Bardella receive a medal from CRS?

The day after the publication of a video showing Jordan Bardella receiving a medal from CRS, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, demanded a report.

Strong anger from Gérald Darmanin after the publication of a video on Commander Jean-Marc Cortes. If this medal, “which tells the history of the company”, is simply “offered to passing personalities. Nothing more, nothing less”, assured on the social network the deputy for Alpes-Maritimes Bryan Masson, the minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, demanded an administrative report.

In fact, it is not the medal awarded to Jordan Bardella that poses a problem, but the context. The tenant of Beauvau has in fact "strictly reminded the prefects of the rules which apply to all parliamentarians: parliamentarians can visit places of deprivation of liberty, as the law authorizes, but without press and without communication", said the The entourage of the Minister of the Interior to the AFP, which Le Monde notably echoes. However, “this was not the case here”, it is emphasized.

RMC, which relays this information, emphasizes that the place where the video was filmed is not a place of deprivation of liberty, but the cantonment of the CRS-6. In addition, Jordan Bardella's teams had made a request to the prefect. But according to a police source, the visit of the president of the National Rally falls within the pre-electoral context of the European elections, the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes, Hugues Moutouh, should have refused it. “There was clearly an error of assessment when accepting this visit,” confirms the minister’s entourage, adding that “this is why a report was requested.”