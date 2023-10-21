Why are orphaned shoes often found on the highway?

Almost everyone has noticed it: an abandoned, lone shoe is lying on the highway. But how does it get there, and why aren’t there always pairs?

Many people have already asked themselves the same question: why do we often see insulated shoes on the highway? A question to which few seem to have a satisfactory answer. Among the hypotheses most often given, a common explanation is accidental loss. Shoes could be thrown from moving vehicles, especially when they are improperly stored or placed precariously, such as in the back of a pickup truck or on a luggage rack. Road accidents could also cause personal items, including shoes, to be scattered on the roadway. Finally, some people who voluntarily get rid of their old shoes by throwing them from their vehicle, considering the highway as a dump, could also be at the origin of this curious phenomenon of abandoning shoes.

But none of these explanations seem really valid. So the Swiss newspaper ZüriToday carried out the investigation. According to him, the answer would be simple. These shoes would belong to truckers who, during a break, often change shoes. “They then forget their shoes on the step, and when they leave, the wind carries them down the road – one at a time.” The Buildings Department of the canton of Zurich confirmed this theory of the truckers to the newspaper. Thomas Maag, the spokesman, said: "After long hours of driving, they like to change to more comfortable shoes before a break or at night. "They then leave their other shoes on the truck's running board to air them out and forget them.

In France, throwing waste on the highway is strictly prohibited. This is an offense that is not only dangerous for road users, but also has a negative impact on the environment. When a person is caught throwing waste from their vehicle onto a highway, they face heavy penalties. Indeed, according to the Environmental Code, this offense can result in a fine of up to 1,500 euros. In the event of a repeat offense or if the thrown waste causes an accident, the penalties can be even more severe. Additionally, authorities encourage witnesses to report this irresponsible behavior.

There is approximately one tonne of waste thrown away per kilometer of national highway each year, a high figure which has barely changed in recent years.