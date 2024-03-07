Why are farmers threatening to resume protests?

To protest against the numerous inspection visits carried out by the State, in particular, farmers could quickly resume mobilizations across the country.

Farmers' protest movements could resume. Less than a week after the closing of the 60th edition of the Paris Agricultural Show, the anger of the agricultural world has not abated. “The State did not understand the call and the distress” regrets Jérôme Bayle, initiator and figure of the protest of the peasant world, this Friday March 8, 2024 at the microphone of BFMTV.

The operator based in Montesquieu-Volvestre (Haute-Garonne) particularly calls into question State controls on agricultural operations deemed “abusive”. The 42-year-old man believes that "French farmers (...) are surely more closely monitored than S files" and is considering implementing "other actions". Having become a media figure since his first steps on the Carbonne dam (Haute-Garonne) from the start of the protest, he did not hesitate to put pressure on the executive this Friday: "I think that the start of spring will be very complicated for the French government to manage.” “Perhaps French farmers will decide to no longer feed the French,” he continues.

While Prime Minister Gabriel Attal had announced the establishment of a single administrative control per year for each farm to simplify procedures, this is not enough for the country's farmers. Proof of the discontent, several farmers have drawn red lines around their farms as a sign of protest against the numerous controls carried out by the State. An action supported by Rural Coordination, the third union in the country, and particularly followed in Haute-Garonne and Haute-vienne.

“It is a symbol that we wanted to use again. It is addressed to the controllers and representatives of the structures” indicates Karine Duc, co-president of Rural Coordination 47 (Lot-et-Garonne) in the columns of La Dépêche du Noon. This device refers to the “red lines” set by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin last January, calling for not to block the capital’s airports as well as the Rungis market.