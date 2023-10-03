Who will qualify for the 1/4? Scenarios and explanations

Last day of the group stage of the Rugby World Cup with different challenges in all groups. Explanations.

The Rugby World Cup will soon enter a new phase with the start of the quarter-finals from October 14 after more than a month of a group stage that was quite long and not very interesting for certain "specialists". But before that, we will be treated to one last decisive day in many groups.

To begin with, the France group is far from having delivered its verdict since neither the French XV nor the All Blacks are assured of qualification. Italy, currently 3rd, can still claim qualification following the result it obtains against the Blues this Friday. In detail as World Rugby explains:

The group which will meet France from the quarter-finals is perhaps the most undecided with a decisive match this Saturday October 6 between the Irish and the Scots. Currently, both teams can still qualify and eliminate reigning world champions South Africa, who have already played their matches. Scenarios :

The Welsh, authors of an excellent group stage including a very valuable success against the Australians, were the first to validate their ticket for the quarter-finals. After a rather gloomy 6 Nations Tournament, the Chardon XV is one of the good surprises of this World Cup. Behind, even if Australia can still dream of qualifying, Fiji seem to be best placed to obtain 2nd place. Scenarios :

England are, after Wales, the second nation to qualify for the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Better than the Welsh, the XV de la Rose is certain to finish in first place in group D. On the other hand, everything has to be done for 2nd place since Japan, 3rd, and Argentina 2nd, can both claim to qualification. Scenarios :