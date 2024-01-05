Who to replace Borne in Matignon? The French have their favorite

Mostly in favor of the departure of Elisabeth Borne, more than a third of French people agree on the name of the same minister to replace her.

He has the highest popularity rating in the government. In these troubled times for the executive, a minister floats above the storms: Gabriel Attal. The Minister of National Education is the second favorite political figure of the French, with 30% of favorable opinions, just behind Edouard Philippe, according to the Elabe barometer of January 4 for Les Echos. To the point that more than a third of French people would like to see him take over from Elisabeth Borne at Matignon.

The 34-year-old minister tops the favorites in the race for Matignon, according to the Odoxa-Backbone Consulting survey for Le Figaro: 36% of those questioned believe that he is "prime minister". Gabriel Attal ranks just ahead of the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, who convinces 31% of respondents that he would make a good Prime Minister.

One thing is clear: the French are overwhelmingly for a change at Matignon. Indeed, 66% of respondents believe that Elisabeth Borne should leave her post. For other ministers, opinion is more divided. 53% still believe that Eric Dupont-Moretti should leave the government. The Minister of Justice has not emerged unscathed from his recent legal troubles, even if he was acquitted. Thus, only 26% of French people want it to be maintained.

Conversely, 49% of respondents want to see Gabriel Attal retained in government, while only 27% call for his departure, with the last quarter not commenting. Can the minister dream of Matignon? In any case, he has good arguments to ensure his retention in the government team.