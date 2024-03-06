Who is the man arrested for “apology of terrorism” at police headquarters?

An employee of the Paris police headquarters was arrested on Saturday March 2 for threatening remarks in front of witnesses. An investigation has been opened.

On Saturday March 2, 2024, a man was arrested at Place de la Concorde in Paris for “apology of terrorism”. He is an employee of the Paris prefecture according to information collected by BFMTV from the Paris public prosecutor's office. The man was taken into the psychiatric infirmary of the police headquarters and an investigation was opened.

The man was arrested for comments that were “partly worrying” and “mostly rather delusional”. He had for a time mentioned facts relating to the apology of terrorism. Graphic designer and contractual agent for the police headquarters, he works in particular on the Olympic Games and "is in charge of formatting maps intended to be brought to the attention of the general public" indicates TF1. On the other hand, he would not have access to sensitive data about the 2024 Olympics.

According to BFMTV, the man was arrested while he assured a passerby that he was going to cause “carnage”. “Given his state of health, the person concerned was immediately taken to the psychiatric infirmary of the Paris police headquarters (IP3), and was therefore not placed in police custody. He will therefore be heard at the end of the observation period in the psychiatric infirmary, if he is not subject to hospitalization" indicates the Paris prosecutor's office to TF1. Entrusted to the police station of the 8th arrondissement of the capital, the investigations are set to continue.