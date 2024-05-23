Who is Orion Hernandez Radoux, French hostage found dead in the Gaza Strip?

The body of Orion Hernandez Radoux, a French hostage held in Gaza, was found lifeless during the night from Thursday to Friday. The father was one of the victims of the Nova festival attack on October 7.

He was one of the last three French hostages held in Gaza with two other fathers, Ohad Yahalomi and Ofer Kalderon, still in the hands of Hamas. This Friday, May 24, the Israeli army announced in a press release that it had recovered the lifeless body of Orion Hernandez-Radoux. This thirty-year-old Franco-Mexican, working in music and events, took part in the Nova electronic music festival, attacked on October 7 by Hamas.

According to BFMTV, he was the father of a young child but also the companion of Shani Louk, a German-Israeli who became a symbol of the horrors of the October 7 attacks in view of the image of her mutilated body in the back of a pick-up truck. -up. Subsequently declared dead, her body was repatriated last Friday.

The lawyer and former Parisian elected official Patrick Klugman also spoke on .

His remains were found "in the night during a joint operation" carried out by the Israeli army and intelligence services in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, with those of Hanan Yablonka, an Israeli father, and of Michel Nissenbaum, an Israeli-Brazilian who was kidnapped while trying to rescue his granddaughter. The hostages “seem to have been murdered on October 7,” Olivier Rafowicz, spokesperson for the Israeli army, detailed on BFMTV.