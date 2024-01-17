Who is Fayza Lamari, Kylian Mbappé's mother and what is the role of the association?

Fayza Lamari has become a very influential person in the world of football.

A mother, most of the time, has a primary role in the education, learning and development of her child. Fayza Lamari, mother of Kylian Mbappé, is one of these mothers. Very protective, she has been above all in the shadow of her son for years, leaving the light to the captain of the French team or even to Wilfrid, the father, from whom she has been separated since 2020.

During the Envoyé Spécial program broadcast this Thursday, January 18 on France 2, Fayza Lamari gives a long interview to talk about her son, his role and daily life, but especially about the association "Inspired by Kylian Mbappé", the only thing that interests him. An extract broadcast by Le Parisien shows her ruthless in negotiations with her son. "I told him: 'below 30%, I won't do it! I'll retire and do like everyone else: I'll go on vacation to the Maldives, but I won't work for you!'" According to her, 30 % of profits generated by the 2018 world champion's companies are donated to IBKM. “At the beginning, I told him we’re going 50/50 but we talked and we came down to 30.”

The association “Inspired by Kylian Mbappé” was created in 2020 by Kylian Mbappé and his relatives. The latter notably helps 98 young people to achieve their professional dream behind the leitmotif “learn, understand, share and transmit”. It regularly organizes courses or cultural and sporting outings, among others. For the little anecdote, “98” is a nod to his year of birth but also to the first star of the Blues. "What the company has done for me, I have always felt indebted. I was one of the privileged ones, I was able to make my passion my profession. I did not create the association to delegate. I want invest myself as much as possible. Football is essential, depending on the matches, I can free myself. But even if I'm not there, like at the children's integration weekend, I'm everything, I knew what they did it in real time!” explained Kylian Mbappé at the time during the presentation of the association.

If she is the first to be critical of her son like when the latter called Neymar a "tramp", Fayza Lamari regrets the violence of the remarks towards her son as soon as something does not go well like after his missed penalty against Switzerland during the last Euro. "It's the mother who intervenes. He's 22, he's going to make mistakes, but he didn't deserve everything that happened to him. So here, I'm going out like a wolf."

She manages her son's playing career with his father. Fayza Lamari is now a name in the industry and she does not hesitate to speak directly to the presidents of big clubs An article from The Athletic showed Kylian Mbappé's mother as "respectful but totally uncompromising" in negotiations with Real in 2022. "She has it all figured out. She has no experience as an agent, but she is very intelligent in life. She listens and, if she understands the other person's arguments, she appreciates them and knows how to let herself be guided. She has a lawyer (Delphine Verheyden) who explains everything to her and she sets the strategy,” explained a close participant in the negotiations at the time. In order to validate this new lifestyle, she launched her consulting and support agency to manage the image of athletes but also their careers. His sons Kylian and Ethan, but also the Lyonnais Rayan Cherki are managed by this agency before perhaps other famous athletes.