Who is Alexis Beka Beka who threatened to jump off an overpass?

OGC Nice player Alexis Beka Beka threatened to commit suicide this Friday, September 29 from the Magnan viaduct

Alexis Beka Beka, only 22 years old and professional player for OGC Nice, stayed part of the morning at the top of the Magnan viaduct on the A8 motorway towards Aix en Provence. After long hours and the intervention of the police, firefighters and a psychologist from OGC Nice, the player is finally safe and sound and out of danger.

On a sporting level, Alexis Beka Beka is a young player from OGC Nice, playing in midfield. He will initially be trained at Caen and made his debut with the Norman club in 2019 before signing his first professional contract in 2020. After a good season, he decided to join Russia, at Lokomotiv Moscow while he was also courted by OGC Nice. Finally, it was in 2022 that he returned to France and signed for Nice.

It was only a few weeks later that he scored his first goal with Nice in extra time during the Europa Conference League play-offs against Maccabi Tel-Aviv, allowing Nice to qualify for the group stage of the European competition. In total, he has so far only played 14 league matches with the Aiglons and has not played once since the start of the season.

Among the hopefuls, Alexis Beka Beka played in the qualifications for the Under-19 Euro in 2020, but he was especially called up by Sylvain Rippol, coach of the Blues at the time, to play in the Olympics in Japan. He played his first match in the French Olympic team a few days later in a friendly match against South Korea.