Who are the best players in FUT 23? Meta options per league

FIFA 23 has been available for less than a week and already typical compositions are appearing on its competitive FUT 23 mode. We take a look at the most wanted players by league.

The most famous video game license made its big comeback at the end of last September, for a final season of football content. At the heart of the news at the moment, its FUT 23 mode. The most competitive mode of FIFA 23 once again ignites the ardor of football fans, who are already trying to compose the perfect team to crush the competition. And metas are starting to take shape, making some players from Ligue 1, Serie A, Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga the most wanted cards of the moment. We classify them for you by championship just below, so that you know which are the nuggets of the major national leagues.

Despite the nineteen other Ligue 1 teams, all of the players in this ranking belong to Paris Saint-Germain. A half-surprise when you see the strength of Christophe Galtier's men, both offensively and defensively. First on the list by winning the title of most wanted player in FUT 23, Kylian Mbappé, who remains the best attacking option in all leagues, thanks in particular to his 97 speed, 92 dribbling and 89 striking. However, he remains hard to come by, as do his buddies Messi and Neymar, who both offer extremely solid attacking solutions, although Messi's stats have dropped slightly since FIFA 22. Highly sought after as a right-back, Achraf Hakimi, who boasts relatively high stats in addition to his excellent 92 Speed. Behind, Marquinhos remains one of the best defenders in the game although we may prefer a less expensive Kimpempe. Gianluigi Donnarumma is the best goalkeeper in Ligue 1.

Sometimes qualifying our dear Ligue 1 as a "farmer's league", the English championship remains probably the highest overall competition in Europe. But in terms of FUT players so far, only three seem to stand out as mainstays at their level. We start with the pharaoh Mohamed Salah, who is positioned as one of the most effective right-backs in the game, benefiting in particular from 91 in speed (currently) and generally extremely regular statistics. A little Franco-French surprise from Newcastle, Hugo Saint-Maximin. The midfielder offers a solid, relatively low-cost option and is showing some pretty impressive attacking stats this year. When it comes to central defence, the perennial Virgil Van Dijk is probably still the best option across all leagues. Special mention to Erling Haaland who shows us a spectacular start to the season and whose statistics could (and surely will) increase during the season in particular because of his One To Watch status.