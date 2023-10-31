Who are the authors of the anti-Semitic tags in the middle of Paris?

Several investigations have been opened in order to find the authors of these anti-Semitic tags discovered in Paris, but also in the inner suburbs. However, similarities between them are already being pointed out. So, are we dealing with multiple individuals? Collective ? Or is it the work of one and the same author?

In recent days, blue Stars of David, tagged on facades, have been discovered in Paris and its surrounding suburbs. In Saint-Ouen, Saint-Denis and Aubervilliers, these anti-Semitic graffiti appeared between Sunday October 29 and Monday October 30. In the 14th arrondissement of the capital, around sixty Stars of David were tagged during the night of Monday October 30 to Tuesday October 31, relays France Bleu. If the deputy mayor of Paris in charge of security, Nicolas Nordman, denounced to BFMTV "concerted operations", "coup de point", the authors of these tags, made with, it seems, a same stencil, have not yet been identified.

Either way, these tags are reminiscent of Europe's dark past. Almost a century ago, in the 1930s, Nazi Germany marked businesses and homes belonging to members of the Jewish community with these famous five-pointed stars. Tags that also appeared in a particular context. Indeed, as the war between Israel and Hamas has entered its fourth week, the French authorities, as well as the Jewish community in France, fear more than ever an export of the conflict to France. Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, "more than 850 incidents have taken place and nearly 6,000 online reports have been made", Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne recalled on Tuesday, including France Bleu. echoes, while the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, reported “425 arrests” since October 7.

Complaints have been filed and investigations, which should shed light on this matter, are currently being carried out. For their part, political figures from the different cities quickly denounced "despicable acts" and condemned these tags "with the greatest firmness", as the mayor of Aubervilliers, Karine Franclet, clearly declared. “The perpetrators must be prosecuted and punished by the courts with the greatest severity and intransigence,” also estimated the city of Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine.

“Anti-Semitism has no place in our Republic,” recalled the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, on Tuesday. And the Union of Jewish Students of France denounced: “Some want to terrorize French Jews by using the methods of the 1930s, they must be quickly found and severely punished.”