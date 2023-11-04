Which supermarket chain sells the cheapest diesel? The figures published by the State create a surprise for Leclerc

This unprecedented ranking shows the average price of diesel in each supermarket chain. And the brands that communicate the most about “cost price” operations are in reality not the expensive ones...

Every day, the State publishes prices at all stations in France on the Fuel Prices website. But there is a ranking that is never published, that by brand of gas station. So we calculated it. To do this, we downloaded all the prices, station by station, then took the average for each station brand. A good opportunity to check the advertisements of supermarket brands which all claim to sell fuel "at cost". The table below shows the prize list.

Leclerc, with an average price of 1.788 euros per liter, tops the list of the cheapest distributors, with its 700 service stations. Géant and Système U, with average prices of 1,808 and 1,818 euros respectively, follow Leclerc closely. These figures underline fierce competition between the retail giants, each struggling to lure motorists to their stations with promises of lower prices.

Carrefour hypermarkets, despite their 218 stations, find themselves with an average price of 1,830 euros, thus placing themselves in 4th place. The difference may seem small, but it is significant for drivers who fill their tanks regularly. Lesser-known brands like Netto and Total Access, with average prices of 1,840 euros, present themselves as competitive alternatives.

But it is Intermarché which creates the (bad) surprise. The brand with the largest number of stations with 1,433 locations is just above average with a price of 1.845 euros. This demonstrates that the massive presence in the territory does not necessarily translate into lower prices for the consumer. Beyond these well-established brands, significant gaps appear. Brands like Auchan, Carrefour Market, and Super Casino line up with prices around 1,863 euros. Further down the price spectrum are Esso Express and CORA, with slightly higher prices.

Independents without brands, often perceived as less competitive due to their less purchasing power, have an average price of 1.905 euros. The numbers become even more surprising at the other end of the spectrum. Total, with its reputation as a premium brand, has a price of 1.957 euros, surpassed by brands like BP and Shell, which peak at more than 2 euros per liter.

This study highlights the complexity of the fuel market in France, where prices at the pump do not always reflect the presence or popularity of a brand. It also highlights the importance for consumers to stay informed and compare prices, as the savings made over fill-ups can be substantial.