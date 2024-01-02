Which country does not celebrate Christmas but makes billions thanks to this holiday?

While we celebrate Christmas, others work to earn a living through Christmas celebrations.

'It's not Santa Claus who brings peace and joy, but the Chinese Army': this is how Chinese state media are talking about Christmas this year. For what ? Because the city of Yiwu alone, in Zhejiang province, in eastern China, produces 60% of the Christmas decorations sold in the world. And this region saw a 20% increase in Christmas exports compared to pre-2020 levels.

So, China may not celebrate Christmas, but it makes billions from the holiday. China's dominance in Christmas decorations is total. It is the world leader in the production and export of Santa Clauses, Christmas baubles, plastic trees, lights and decorations of all kinds. With all its factories, China controls the lion's share, contributing 66% of global exports of Christmas trees and almost 90% of exports of other Christmas decorations. It is estimated that exports of Christmas items could exceed 11 billion euros.

Moreover, these exports are no longer simply synonymous with affordability: they are increasingly renowned for their excellent quality. The adoption of automated machines and digital production processes has enabled Chinese manufacturers to produce products with unprecedented precision and quality.

China's strategy to position itself as the center of global Christmas production has been stunning. For decades, China has meticulously developed a robust and highly efficient infrastructure, complemented by a massive, relatively cheap and specialized workforce.

Without China, today's Christmas decoration would not be as massive or cheap. However, experts assure that China is seeking to replace these objects with more sophisticated products powered by renewable energy sources with integrated solar panels and which create higher added value for producers. The aim is for every Christmas product sold abroad to be even more profitable."

In addition to the traditional European and American markets, this year saw an increase in customers from the Middle East, Egypt, Iran, Thailand and the Philippines. "We have foreign customers coming now to check on orders for next year. Our first order for next year came from Mexico. It's a very promising start," said San Lord, a manufacturer of Christmas trees in Yiwu.