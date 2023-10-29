Which cities have the most haunted houses in France - Halloween will be much scarier there

For Halloween, we have compiled the top cities that potentially have the most haunted houses. Thrills guaranteed!

As Halloween night approaches, stories of ghosts and haunted houses resurface. But did you know that certain cities in France could well claim the title of “Capital of Haunted Houses”? Look no further for gloomy castles or abandoned mansions, because it seems the poltergeists have chosen their playgrounds in the very heart of our cities!

According to a recent INSEE study, there are more than 3 million empty homes in France. In almost 40 years, this figure has increased by almost 63%. So, if we consider - without taking ourselves too seriously during this Halloween period - a home vacant for more than 2 years as a potentially haunted house, certain places in France would be filled with mischievous spirits.

Take for example Roquefort-sur-Soulzon, this charming town in Occitanie. It tops our ranking of the scariest cities with an impressive 45.5% of homes vacant for more than 2 years. It's almost as if half the city has decided to give free rein to the ghosts and creatures of the night! If you're a fan of thrills and unexplained mysteries, this is probably the destination you need for your next nighttime excursion.

But that's not all ! Burgundy-Franche-Comté is not left out with Demangevelle, which proudly displays a rate of 33.2% of “haunted” housing. And what about Heudicourt-sous-les-Côtes, in Grand-Est, which closes the podium with 31.6%? These figures let us imagine that every street corner could well hide a supernatural story.

Of course, there is always a rational explanation. Most of these homes have simply been unoccupied for some time, and a tax for owners of properties that have remained empty for more than two years has even been put in place. But as Halloween approaches, isn't it more fun to let our imaginations run wild?