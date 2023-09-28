Where will it be hot this weekend? Up to 30 degrees and record temperatures for October

France will experience a new heatwave this weekend, with temperatures reaching 34 degrees. Heat records are expected in certain regions.

A new heat wave will hit France this weekend, with temperatures potentially exceeding 30 degrees in many departments. Unexpected summer weather for the start of October.

It is to the anticyclone of North African origin that we owe the supply of hot air from the Sahara and this very hot weather in the south of the country. North of the Loire, clouds could temper the heat, especially near the English Channel. However, the sun will shine across the entire territory, especially on Sunday and Monday.

The south of the country will particularly benefit from the good weather, notably Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Corsica and Occitanie. Temperature records could be broken locally according to La Chaîne Météo which explains that “we will reach maximums higher than those of July and August in many cities”. Tuesday October 3 will mark the end of this heat dome episode in France. This weather phenomenon occurs when an area of ​​high pressure aloft overcomes an anticyclone and prevents warm air from escaping.

Here are the departments where the heat will be the most intense this weekend, according to Météo-France forecasts:

Occitanie: Aude, Ariège, Aveyron, Gard, Haute-Garonne, Hérault, Lozère, Pyrénées-Orientales.Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: DrômeProvence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur: Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Alpes-Maritimes, Bouches -du-Rhône, Hautes-Alpes, Var.Nouvelle-Aquitaine: Dordogne, Gironde, Lot-et-Garonne, Pyrénées-Atlantiques.Corsica: Corse-du-Sud, Haute-Corse.

On Saturday, the sun will shine over France, except in the northern half where the clouds will be more numerous and the wind will blow strongly. Temperatures will be hot, with maximums between 23 and 30°C in the south and up to 34°C in Aquitaine.

On Sunday, the sun will dominate the entire country. Temperatures will still be high, with maximums between 24 and 30°C. There could be monthly heat records in the southwest of France and Île-de-France. According to La Chaîne Météo, “this will undoubtedly be an exceptional meteorological context for this time of year”. It is important to note that these forecasts are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

The weather situation will be similar to that of mid-August and the first decade of September. However, temperatures will be slightly lower due to the progression of the season and the transition to autumn. The nights will also be cooler.

The summer of 2023 has been unusually hot, with record temperatures in several regions. The month of September, which is traditionally cooler, broke all records, with an “average temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius” according to Météo-France. Climatologist Christine Berne explained that this record average for the month of September is “at least 3.5°C above the normals of the previous three decades”.

This extreme heat is a consequence of climate change, which is causing average temperatures to rise globally. The exceptional heatwave experienced at the beginning of the month weighed in the balance but temperatures were above all above seasonal norms throughout the month.