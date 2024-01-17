Where to find the new Samsung Galaxy S24s already on sale

Samsung recently unveiled its new smartphones for the year 2024. Good news: the Galaxy S24s already have very interesting promotions.

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 are here and we can say that the Korean manufacturer has not skimped on the new features. Better battery life, thinner borders, improved night photos... Just as many features to be found in the company's three latest smartphones: the Samsung Galaxy S24, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Although the majority of the range is less expensive than the previous generation, it still costs 849 euros to acquire the first model. Fortunately, Samsung has planned big launch and pre-order bonuses to please its community!

For any pre-order of a mobile from the S24 range, you therefore have:

This is why we strongly advise you to consider purchasing models with more storage! You'll pay as much as if you took the option with the least storage available.

These offers are available from January 17 to 30, 2024 on websites participating in the operation such as Fnac and Darty.