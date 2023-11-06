Where to find the new M3 MacBook Pros at the best price?

The new MacBook Pros with Apple's M3 chip are now available. We detail the different offers and resellers who have these powerful computers.

Apple's new MacBook Pro computers are finally available in stores and at several authorized resellers. Their starting price is set at 1,999 euros and should not change for a few months (unless Black Friday reserves some nice surprises?).

As a reminder, MacBook Pros equipped with the M3 chip are available in several models depending on the chip integrated into the computer and the size of the screen (14 or 16 inches). The most powerful and efficient model is the MacBook Pro M3 equipped with an M3 Max chip and costs 3,999 euros on the Apple Store and online sales sites.

The new M3 MacBook Pros have been available since Tuesday November 7, 2023. They are the most powerful laptops from Apple and the first laptops. These are aimed above all at professionals and/or active people who want to have excellent performance within a practical and light tool to transport.