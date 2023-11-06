Where to find the new Apple iMac M3 at the best price?

The iMac equipped with an M3 chip is available from Apple as well as from several authorized resellers such as Fnac. We detail all the offers now offered by merchants.

Alongside its new MacBook Pro, Apple took advantage of its latest keynote conference to unveil an iMac equipped with an M3 chip. This desktop computer, often designed for office automation and families, therefore benefits from a nice evolution compared to its last generation which only had an M1 chip. The iMac range therefore skips the M2 chip to equip itself directly with the most powerful chip from Apple.

New iMacs equipped with the M3 chip are now available for purchase. It is possible to find them on the official Apple website, but also in various partner stores such as Fnac.

The iMac equipped with an M3 chip is available from 1599 euros. However, it is possible to find references with more storage space as well as a better GPU if you want more power.