Where to find the latest Nothing Phone (2a) at the best price?

Nothing recently unveiled its first affordable smartphone, the Phone (2a). We tell you where to find it at the best price.

Nothing continues to offer new products. The young London company is establishing itself as a serious manufacturer capable of renewing itself, as evidenced by its latest release: the Phone (2a). This new smartphone is the first entry-level model from Nothing. It is located, in terms of characteristics, between the Phone (1) and the Phone (2).

The Nothing Phone (2a) is more affordable than the company's previous phones. The latter starts at 349 euros on the official Nothing store and partner sites.

However, you will have to wait a little to take advantage of the first promotions on the Phone (2a). Nothing could well take advantage of Black Friday at the end of the year to launch some small price reductions. Especially since this new smartphone does not come with any pre-order or launch offer likely to give you some small gifts with purchase. We will be sure to keep you informed in the event of an interesting promotion on the Nothing Phone (2a).