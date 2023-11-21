Where to find the cheapest PS5 on Black Friday?

Black Friday is a golden opportunity to get your hands on the PlayStation 5. To help you find the perfect deal, we found the merchant site that offers the lowest price on the always coveted Sony console.

The PlayStation 5 Standard Edition at 429 euros? No, it wasn't a dream, and many lucky people were able to get their hands on Sony's queen console at this very low price from November 17, a week before Black Friday scheduled for Friday, November 24. This reduction of 120 euros - or 21% - almost all merchant sites have offered it, from Amazon to Cdiscount via Carrefour, FNAC and even Leclerc.

At this price, stocks quickly ran out. As of this Wednesday, November 22, no new PS5 Standard Edition (with disc reader) can be found at 429 euros. But it is still on sale with certain brands and we have looked for you where the French favorite console is selling for the cheapest today.

And it is on the Rue du Commerce side that the PS5 benefits from the best reduction. On this reliable site, the next-gen console released at the end of 2020 costs 489 euros, with free delivery. If you order now, Sony's little gem will be delivered to your home within a week (from November 29).

With 60 euros off the usual price, and therefore for less than 500 euros, the offer remains very advantageous. Especially since nothing says that the console will be on sale again at 429 euros by the end of Black Friday.