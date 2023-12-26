“When you score against your own camp, it’s complicated to rejoin a team”: Karl Olive is scathing towards certain ministers

The Renaissance MP for Yvelines, Karl Olive pointed the finger at several members of the government who had threatened to resign if the immigration law was adopted.

Ministers uncomfortable or resigning. After the fire sparked by the immigration law, Emmanuel Macron seems to have calmed the anger provoked by the text on the left side of his majority and which threatened to turn into a revolt. Several ministers are said to have threatened to leave the government if the text is adopted. Only one has really thrown in the towel: Aurélien Rousseau, now ex-Minister of Health. Elisabeth Borne's former chief of staff said he was shocked in his convictions by a text deemed too harsh.

The Minister of Higher Education and Research Sylvie Retailleau has presented her resignation due to deep disagreement over measures concerning students. But she was informed that she was refused and she remains in post. As for Transport Minister Clément Beaune, he expressed his uneasiness, without however submitting his resignation. Several other figures from the majority did not hide their embarrassment, accentuated by Marine Le Pen's support for this text which aims to facilitate the expulsions of illegal migrants and toughen the conditions for granting certain aid to foreigners.

The behavior of certain members of the government does not sit well with Renaissance MP Karl Olive. Guest on CNews this Wednesday, the former mayor of Poissy (Yvelines) “thinks that we don’t manage public policies by making threats and blackmail.”

“I would have preferred that those who had threatened could put their actions in line with their words”, confided the Yvelines MP, believing that this political sequence has “weakened the cohesion in the parliamentary group of the presidential majority”. “When you score against your side, it’s complicated to rejoin a team afterwards.” A sign of the unease that has reigned within the Macronists for several days.

To put out the fire, Emmanuel Macron immediately referred certain provisions of the law to the Constitutional Council, which are the result of a compromise with the right, but remain highly criticized on his left wing. A way of giving assurances to the most refractory in his camp, who can thus hope to see certain measures censored.