When that dreaded engine failure signal comes on, it could be a false alarm – here's how to make sure

If this light comes on, you risk a hefty bill at the mechanic. But before you pull out your credit card, check to make sure it's not a false alert by following our checklist.

He is one of the most feared witnesses. And for good reason, because there is a chance that this engine failure light on signals the start of a hefty bill at the garage. However, this is often a false alarm. If the check engine light comes on, there is a problem with your engine or with the electronics that manage fuel injection. There could also be a malfunction of your catalyst. This sounds expensive and often is. It is therefore recommended to consult your garage quickly, as mentioned in your car manual.

However, before you open your wallet, it's worth checking a few things yourself to make sure it's not a false alarm. The light comes on, for example, on almost every car from the last 20 years if the fuel cap is not screwed on properly. So first check if the tank cap is screwed on properly when the warning light comes on. Especially if it happens right after refueling. The cap could also be loose or broken.

A faulty power supply can also be the cause of the light on. So make sure the battery poles are secure. Another possible cause is that the engine is drawing air from somewhere other than intended. This can happen, for example, if "bad air" is sucked into the air filter housing. So check if the air filter housing fasteners are loose.

Finally, poorly positioned or moved floor mats on the driver's side can also be the cause of this warning light coming on. A poorly placed mat can, for example, cause the accelerator pedal to remain slightly depressed due to friction. If this is detected by your engine management system, the dreaded light may also come on.

In most cases, the light turns off on its own or stays off when you restart the car. Unfortunately, this is not always the case and you may need to go to the garage to reset the check engine light. If the light flashes or lights up red, contact your service center or garage immediately - especially if your engine is running rough or losing power. This is often a sign that there really is a problem.