WhatsApp offers a Christmas gift to all Android users

A long-awaited function in WhatsApp is finally accessible to everyone a few days before Christmas. Here's how to use it.

This new feature has been expected for some time, especially because it was available in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android. However, it is now official and accessible to everyone: we can now have two accounts simultaneously on our devices.

Online messaging platform, WhatsApp, has introduced its account switching feature for Android users. According to Meta, on its X Network account, users of Google's operating system can now switch between two accounts on the same device. In other words, they can have their personal account and another authorized one.

Who is this option for? A practical case could be, for example, someone who has a service account and wants multiple people to be able to use it to access information and communicate through this "more common" account. Thus, the account owner can "assign" access directly from third-party devices. This option is also interesting for other cases, but surely, users will find a way to take advantage of this new functionality.

How to access this new feature? Android users will be able to access this feature by going to Settings, opposite the account name, clicking the down arrow and choosing the New Account option. WhatsApp says users can add accounts to WhatsApp login at the same time and use two WhatsApp accounts on one device. With these features, users will be able to use two WhatsApp accounts on the same device and will not need to carry an additional device to use another WhatsApp account. Finally a convenient method for users who want to separate their accounts on the same device.