What we know about the attack on a policewoman in front of the Ministry of the Interior

Thursday February 8, a police officer stationed at the entrance to the Ministry of the Interior was attacked by an individual trying to enter the ministry. The suspect was arrested.

Thursday, February 8, an individual tried to break into the Ministry of the Interior around 8:20 p.m., as reported by BFMTV. A police officer stationed at the gatehouse at the ministry gates intervened to control the intruder. The latter grabbed the policewoman by the throat. A police source told Le Figaro that the suspect “grabbed her by the throat and tried to enter the courtyard”. The Paris police prefect, Laurent Nuñez, explained this Friday morning on BFMTV that “The individual tried to enter the ministry (taking advantage of the opening of the gate) and this policewoman prevented him. , at that time, jumped on it." Slightly injured, the policewoman was then taken to hospital. According to the prefect, she was hospitalized for risk of fracture.

The individual was quickly subdued by agents from the Directorate of Public Order and Traffic (DOPC) stationed on Place Beauvau in the 8th arrondissement of Paris. BFMTV indicates that the arrested man was transferred to the police station in the 17th district of the capital. At the time of his arrest, the suspect did not speak and did not communicate any demands. The police chief clarified this Friday morning that this man, unarmed at the time of the events, “seems to be suffering from psychiatric disorders”. The individual would also be known to the courts for legislative and drug offenses.