What time is the Singapore Grand Prix? Channels and schedules

After an epic qualifying session which saw the Red Bulls sink, the Singapore Grand Prix promises to be particularly open this Sunday. Here's the TV schedule so you don't miss anything!

[Updated September 17, 2023 at 1:21 p.m.] End of reign in sight this Sunday for Red Bull? Unless there is a very improbable complete turnaround on an urban track where it is difficult to find an opening, the all-powerful Austrian team should see its incredible series of victories come to an end this Sunday, September 17. After 14 victories in a row, including 10 in a row from Max Verstappen, Red Bull experienced a catastrophic start to the weekend in Singapore and did not place either of its two F1 cars in Q3 on Saturday during the qualifying session. Max Verstappen will only start from 11th row, disillusioned after seeing his team completely lost in the settings of his car. The performance was even worse for Sergio Perez, only 15th on the grid this Sunday.

The race therefore promises to be very open with Ferrari and Mercedes keen to take advantage of the opportunity to open their account this year but who will also have to watch the McLaren of Lando Norris 4th and the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso 7th behind the surprising Haas by Kevin Magnussen 6th. Carlos Sainz took pole position ahead of George Russell sandwiched between the two Scuderia F1 cars since Charles Leclerc was 3rd. Note that Lance Stroll is out of the race after his impressive crash in qualifying on Saturday.

Remember that the Marina Bay circuit, located in the historic heart of Singapore, is an urban route and that the race, on the calendar since 2008, takes place at night. A route which has also undergone a modification since, due to works, turns 16, 17, 18 and 19 in sector 3 have been replaced by a straight line until 2026. Which will not remove nonetheless the spectacular aspect of one of the most anticipated Grands Prix of the year.

The start of the Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for 2 p.m. French time this Sunday, September 17, 2023.

On which TV channel to watch the Grand Prix?

The Singapore Grand Prix will be broadcast exclusively on the channels of the Canal group, holder of the rights to the Formula 1 world championship. After the three free practice sessions broadcast on Canal Sport, the race, like the qualifying sessions on Saturday, will have the honors of the premium channel Canal with the show La Grille from 12:55 p.m. followed by departure at 2 p.m.

Do you prefer to follow the Grand Prix on your computer, tablet or from the warmth of your bed with your smartphone and your duvet? No problem, this fifteenth Grand Prix of the season will of course also be viewable in streaming. Two possibilities are open to you: access to the Canal streaming platform MyCanal or via the official F1 website, F1.com. Both will offer the entire practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races live but also in replay. On MyCanal, activating expert mode also allows you to combine screens, multi-cameras (including on-board cameras) and data, for example drivers' times in real time. On F1.com, live broadcasting of testing and the race is supplemented by replays, documentaries and even historical reminders via the F1TV Pro service, offered at 64.99 euros per year or 7.99 euros per month.