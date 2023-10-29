What time is it ? The exact time in France after the time change

And there you have it, the time change is over! Do you have any doubts about the real time? Evacuate it by consulting Paris time.

The French are used to asking themselves this question after all the time changes. And the switch to winter time which has been scheduled for this Sunday, October 29, should be no exception to the rule. Although the double seasonal time change dates back four decades in France, it is not always easy to remember whether the hands move forward or backward during the time change.

Check the exact time in Paris, in real time, via the module below:

To stay informed of the exact time in France, even with the transition to summer time, it is not necessarily necessary to reset your clocks, respecting the invariable rules for changing time (the hand moves forward one hour in summer, back one hour in winter). Some devices update themselves, such as smartphones, tablets, computers, alarm clocks, decoders, watches, but also the clocks of certain cars and certain home devices, as long as they are "intelligent", in other words "connected". ".

For everything that is analog, on the other hand, we must act. Oven, TV, microwave, clock radio, telephone, watch or even the dining room clock... Each device in the house thus gives its time, some automatically returning to the correct "timing", others not , making us doubt the “official” time display, the one we should believe in.

It’s not just when the time changes that knowing the exact time is crucial. Everyone has already experienced the following situation: your watch is slow, your pendulum goes forward, etc. If a few minutes early rarely results in any consequences, a few minutes late can cause embarrassment. And no matter how much we try to find out what time it is around us, cell phones, watches and alarm clocks are far from all displaying the same time.