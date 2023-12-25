What's the weather for New Year's weekend? “We will have to be very careful”

Heavy rain and strong winds should be on the agenda for the New Year weekend. And heavy snowfall in the mountains. If you have to travel, you will have to be careful.

As 2023 comes to an end and we prepare to welcome 2024, the weather seems determined to play spoilsport. Indeed, for the last weekend of the year and New Year's Day, France will be under the influence of a vast low pressure system centered on the British Isles, promising unsettled weather with sometimes heavy rain and fairly strong winds.

This meteorological disturbance, which will begin on Saturday, December 30, will make no geographical exceptions. All of France, with the exception of the shores of the Mediterranean, will have to face an Atlantic disturbance which will cross four-fifths of the country. This disturbance will bring rain followed by downpours, thus affecting the end-of-year celebrations. In the mountains, snow will appear above 1000 meters, offering a winter spectacle but complicating travel. The winds, for their part, will be felt with force, adding an additional element of vigilance for those who take the road.

In terms of temperatures, the thermometer will display relatively mild values ​​for the season. On Saturday, we expect morning minimums oscillating between 5 and 8°C from north to south, and afternoon maximums of 9 to 11°C. These temperatures, although comfortable, should not overshadow the need for increased caution due to weather conditions.

Sunday, December 31, New Year's Eve, will provide a temporary respite before a new wave of rain sweeps three-quarters of the country in the evening, once again sparing the Mediterranean regions. The mountain will continue to be adorned with white with abundant snowfall, while the wind, always present, will blow forcefully near the coasts. Morning temperatures will drop slightly, between 3 and 5°C, but the maximums will remain stable compared to the day before.

The year 2024 will begin in continuity with the end of 2023, with Monday January 1 marked by difficult weather conditions. Rain or showers will affect almost all our regions, including the Mediterranean. In the mountains, snow will be even more abundant, falling from 800 meters above sea level. The wind, persistent, will often blow quite strongly. Temperatures will drop, aligning with seasonal norms, with morning minimums ranging from 0 to 7°C and maximums from 7 to 9°C. As we celebrate and welcome a new year, let's keep in mind the importance of caution, whether on the roads or in our party preparations, to heed these weather forecasts.