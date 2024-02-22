What reception for Emmanuel Macron at the Agricultural Show?

The arrival of Emmanuel Macron at the inauguration of the Agricultural Show, Saturday February 24, should trigger some disruption.

The agricultural malaise is still palpable despite the measures announced by the government to appease the movement of angry farmers which broke out in January. Hundreds of tractors reached the capital this Friday, February 23 morning at the call of Rural Coordination. “We are not listened to in the region, so we are getting closer to decision-makers,” Nicolas Bongay, president of the union in Doubs, declared on France Bleu. Other trade union organizations, notably the FNSEA and the Young Farmers, are organizing a second demonstration in Paris to go to the entrance to the Agricultural Show on the eve of its opening. A few hours before the inauguration of the 2024 edition of the agricultural show, farmers are therefore waiting firmly for President Emmanuel Macron and his Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal.

The 60th Agricultural Show will not be an edition like any other, the unions have assured it and the event risks taking place in a climate of tension, at least between politicians and farmers. Because it is above all the visits of members of the executive and other political representatives who are in the viewfinder.

The most delicate moment may be Emmanuel Macron's inaugural visit scheduled for Saturday morning. Intelligence is on alert and anticipates possible disturbances around the arrival of the President of the Republic who "risks being whistled", according to a note consulted by BFMTV. The farmers themselves have warned of the noisy welcome that could be reserved for the head of state. “We will never be able to prevent the president from returning. On the other hand, we will manage the atmosphere inside the show and [it will] rather be whistles than cheers,” said the president of the FDSEA du Tarn- et-Garonne, Francis Ambrogio, at the microphone of the news channel. The trade unionist planned to go to Paris with colleagues on a bus. There are several unions "bringing their members" by bus according to the intelligence services and "many members of the Rural Coordinations plan to enter the lounge 'as simple visitors' to be present inside", predicts the note.

“We are not going to block the show because our farmers are going to bring their produce there and sell it, but we are going to challenge the politicians who will be present,” assured the co-president of the Lot-et-Rural Coordination. Garonne, José Perez, to the daily La Dépêche. Several heads of political parties have already announced their arrival. The president of the Salon de l'agriculture, Jean-Luc Poulain, asks political leaders not to indulge in an "easy recovery from agricultural malaise".

The Agricultural Show has not started and Emmanuel Macron has not yet arrived and the Head of State is already the subject of criticism about the great debate that he said he wanted to organize with world players. agricultural. Representatives of the two main agricultural unions, the FNSEA and Young Farmers, as well as that of the Agricultural Coordination announced that they will not participate in the exchange organized by the executive. All denounced a “masquerade” or an attempt at manipulation. Even on the mass distribution side, there are criticisms. Michel-Edouard Leclerc refused to participate in what he considers to be "gross manipulation" or a "comm stunt not really relevant to the situation" made in a "crappy" announcement.

Not only did he not participate in the debate, the president of the FNSEA, Arnaud Rousseau, asked on the social network of farmers is flouted by this approach which bears the hallmark of provocation. In this climate of exasperation, and faced with the risk of boiling over, we ask that this debate not be held.