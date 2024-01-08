What political future for Elisabeth Borne?

Former Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne will put on her new costume in just a few weeks. A position she has never held before.

Élisabeth Borne is no longer Prime Minister. This Tuesday, January 9, 2024, Gabriel Attal was officially appointed head of government at only 34 years old. A transfer of power which implies a notable change in the political career of the former first tenant of Matignon. After greeting the parliamentarians of the majority on the steps of the Élysée this Tuesday in the presence of Gabriel Attal, Élisabeth Borne announced that she would “soon be one of them as a deputy for Calvados. I am delighted to continue to serve my country alongside them with determination and high standards." First prefect, president of the RATP, twice minister then Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne will discover a new role.

The now ex-Prime Minister will sit in the National Assembly as a deputy for Calvados, a position for which she was elected in 2022 in the 6th constituency of the department. She obtained 52.3% of the votes against the NUPES candidate. She has, until now, never sat as a deputy in the hemicycle where she was represented by her deputy Freddy Sertin. As is customary, Élisabeth Borne will however have to wait a few weeks before returning to the Palais Bourbon. In fact, the Normandy representative should observe a latency period of approximately one month.

During the transfer of power with Gabriel Attal this Tuesday, Élisabeth Borne expressed her gratitude to the President of the Republic who has “trusted her since 2017, I am proud to have by her side for nearly 7 years without serving our country and our fellow citizens.” But she also said she was grateful “to the government team which carried out the necessary reforms with strength and determination, including the most difficult ones”.

She also returned to her assessment, saying she was proud to have led and adopted, sometimes with difficulty, texts on the budget, pension reform, the immigration law and 50 other texts or even to have bequeathed ecological planning to France. “I have never backed down from any obstacle, from any reform. I have held without trembling the course set by the President of the Republic” she declared.