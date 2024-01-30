What is the specific solidarity allowance, which will be abolished?

Gabriel Attal announced the end of the ASS on Tuesday. We explain to you what this allowance is for and what its removal entails.

“Fighting inactivity traps” is one of the objectives set by Gabriel Attal during his general policy speech on Tuesday January 30 at the Assembly. To this end, the Prime Minister announced the abolition of the specific solidarity allowance (ASS). Created in 1984, this state-funded scheme benefited just over 300,000 people at the end of 2021. Who are its beneficiaries? We'll explain it to you.

ASS is intended for people looking for work who have exhausted their rights to unemployment benefit. It amounts to 545.10 euros per month. To qualify, you must meet three conditions: actively seek work, prove five years of salaried activity in the 10 years preceding the end of the last employment contract and not exceed a monthly resource ceiling of 1271.90 euros for a single person, 1998.70 euros for a couple. It is granted for a renewable period of six months.

Gabriel Attal suggests that ASS beneficiaries switch to active solidarity income (RSA). What will this change? If the monthly RSA is slightly higher (607.75 euros for a single person), the main difference is that an RSA recipient does not contribute to retirement, unlike those of the ASS. This change is supported by Gabriel Attal, who believes “that retirement must be the fruit of work”.

Another major difference is the income ceiling below which it is possible to claim these two allowances. Currently, this ceiling is much lower for active solidarity income: a couple must not exceed 911.63 euros of monthly income to qualify for RSA, compared to 1998.70 euros for ASS. Consequently, certain ASS beneficiaries will not be entitled to RSA: "We will have men and especially women who will find themselves having nothing at all […] because there is, for example, a Smic for the spouse", worries CGT activist Denis Gravouil to AFP.