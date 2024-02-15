What is the salary of the SNCF controllers who are on strike this weekend?

The controllers have been on strike since Thursday evening. They are demanding in particular an increase in their remuneration. But how much do they earn?

Vacation departures are disrupted this weekend. SNCF controllers began their strike this Thursday, February 15 at 8 p.m. Their presence being compulsory on trains, many journeys will have to be canceled. Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs, regrets this movement and announced to Franceinfo that "the objective is to ensure one in two TGVs" this weekend. He assured that “snow” departures will be favored. The controllers were called to strike by SUD Rail and the CGT Cheminots. In particular, they are demanding an increase in salaries.

Julien Troccaz, federal secretary of SUD Rail, explained to Le Parisien that his union demanded an increase in the work bonus of 500 euros gross per month ideally but said it was ready to lift the strike from an additional 150 euros. The strikers also highlight their staggered hours, working on public holidays and even the end of retirement at 55. Controllers hired before 2020 can currently leave at 57, an age which will increase to 59 from 2025. The age equal to 64 only applies to new recruits who have arrived since 2020. They wish also that their premiums are included in their retirement contribution. The unions also demand the presence of two crew chiefs per TGV, ensuring that this is not systematically the case.

According to RMC calculations, a controller would earn on average 2,300 euros gross per month at the start of their career, a figure which varies depending on the lines on which they work. With a little seniority, the salary can rise to 2900 euros gross for a TER controller and 3750 euros if it is on a TGV line. Up to 4,400 euros are possible at the end of your career. This salary has also seen an increase of 17% over the last three years according to Europe 1. Harshness factors such as staggered working hours are compensated by bonuses ranging from 400 to 700 euros per month, depending on seniority. Incomes are actually quite diversified depending on the positions and arduous conditions. For example, a young 23-year-old striking employee told Europe 1 that he earned, including bonus, 2,500 euros net per month while working in the capital. Another employee told TF1 that he had earned, after 24 years of career, 1,900 euros gross per month, to which is added 1,000 euros per month for odd hours and weekend work. The controllers' retirement is estimated at 2,500 euros gross monthly. According to Fabien Villedieu, SUD-Rail delegate, to Franceinfo, “you start at around 2,000 euros gross on board TERs, before moving to TGVs mid-career”.

AFP also recalled that SNCF management recently decided to pay an additional bonus of 400 euros in March for railway workers and to create 1,100 additional jobs, including 200 for controllers. For their part, the unions put these increases into perspective: “We must put the 17% increase in parallel with inflation, which is at 13% over three years. This puts the increase into perspective,” replied Fabien Villedieu . Scheduled until Monday 8 a.m., could this strike be extended if wages are not increased again? “We are not denying ourselves anything” for the continuation of the movement, launched the federal secretary of SUD-Rail.