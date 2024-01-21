What is the purpose of the little fabric loop on the seat belts?

We use the seat belt every time we get into the car, yet many motorists do not know what the small buckle found on it is for.

In a car, seat belts are there to protect the occupants in the event of an accident or sudden braking. They play a crucial role in restraining the driver and passengers and minimizing the risk of serious injury in a possible impact. Few people know it, but seat belts have only been compulsory in France since 1979. Before that, the occupants of a vehicle had the freedom to fasten them or not without risking anything in the event of an inspection by the police. the order. As for their lives, however…

If we use it today on each of our trips, the seat belt still keeps a few little secrets for many motorists. Aside from attaching it mechanically before starting the engine, have you ever noticed that the belts have a little fabric buckle as if they had to be sewn to make them a little shorter? If this has never resonated with you, take a look the next time you get inside your car. This still doesn't tell you what this loop is for, or even if it has a use at all.

The answer is yes. This loop, which could be compared to a simple addition of fabric to the belt, is called an “energy management loop” by professionals. In fact, when a car suffers a violent impact during an accident and the passengers' bodies are thrown forward, the row of small seams on the buckle will rupture under the pressure. This is not because the seams were bad but precisely to allow the belt to unfold a few additional centimeters and thus be able to absorb the shock suffered a little more. Note that this small buckle is only sewn on the passenger belts, in fact if you look at the driver's belt you will instead find a small button which provides another function.

While seat belts continue to save lives every day, some reluctant drivers get behind the wheel without wearing them. This Highway Code offense is punishable by a fine of 135 euros (4th class) which is accompanied by a deduction of 3 points from the driving license. An unrestrained passenger risks the same fine, reduced to 90 euros if paid within three days (the driver is held responsible if the passenger is under 18). On the other hand, passengers cannot lose points on their driving license if they have one.