What is the Haka “Kapa o Pango”? Words

The traditional New Zealand Haka is divided into two with either the Ka Mate or the Kapa o Pango

Ka Mate or Kapa o Pango, the traditional Haka of New Zealand impresses and is always a spectacular event for the spectators and decisive for some on the field. The choice of the Haka is particular because the Kapa o Pango is considered more "violent". Until 2005, the 'Ka mate' was the only haka used by Blacks. The 'Kapa o Pongo' was first used in Dunedin on August 27, 2005 against South Africa. The latter refers to the silver fern, an icon of New Zealand sport, present on the black jersey.

(Translation made with difficulty from Maori by TF1)

"Listening Ears !

Get Ready! Get Ready! Hold On!

Hi !

("Listen !

Prepare yourselves ! Line up! In position !

Yes !)

Team black to ground me!

Hi aue, hi!

New Zealand is roaring

Hi, hi, hi!

Team Black is roaring!

Hi, hi, hi!

I ahaha!

The excitement stopped

The sun rises

Up to the sky above,

Stand up, hi!

(Let us unite with our land!

Leave it to us!

It's our land that rumbles

Ours, ours yes!

We are the All Blacks!

Yes, we are, are, yes!

It's time !

It's my time!

our reign,

Our supremacy will triumph

And we'll reach the top!)

Ponga ra !

Team Black, oh hi !

Ponga ra !

Team Black, oh hi, ha !

(The silver fern!

We are the All Blacks!

The silver fern!

We are the All Blacks!”)