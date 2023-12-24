What is the difference between the matte side and the shiny side of foil? Are we all using the wrong side?

Have you ever wondered why aluminum foil has a matte side and a shiny side? Here are the secrets behind one of the most popular kitchen helpers and how to best use it!

Aluminum foil is an almost essential element in our contemporary kitchens. Practical for everything from cooking to food preservation, its presence is almost essential in our drawers and cupboards. But have you ever wondered why one side of that paper is matte while the other is glossy? The answer to this curiosity lies in the process of producing aluminum foil itself. When aluminum is pressed into this thin sheet, two layers are pressed together. In this process, one side becomes shiny through contact with a polished steel cylinder, while the other remains matte.

This two-tone appearance of aluminum foil has given rise to various myths and assumptions. Many believe that each side has a specific use, especially in the kitchen. However, in reality, both sides have the same functions. Whether for wrapping sandwiches, covering oven dishes, or wrapping food to keep it fresh, the effectiveness of aluminum foil remains the same, regardless of the side used. Its ability to maintain freshness and evenly distribute heat makes it a versatile ally for various cooking methods.

Despite this, some aluminum foil manufacturers suggest using the dull food contact side. This recommendation is particularly relevant for delicate foods such as cakes or pastries, where the risk of the food sticking to the paper is higher. Although this suggestion may vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, it is mainly linked to the desire to optimize the use of aluminum in specific kitchen situations.

Beyond its usefulness in cooking, aluminum foil lends itself to various other applications. Its shiny, smooth surface makes it an excellent tool for cleaning and polishing. This property is particularly useful for removing dirt or restoring shine to metal objects such as plates and utensils. Its effectiveness in these alternative tasks is a testament to the versatility of this material.