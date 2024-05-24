What is "Sniffy", this energizing white powder to inhale through the nose, completely legal?

Still little known to the general public, Sniffy is already being singled out and could be banned by law. This energizing white powder, which is inhaled through the nose, fuels the indignation of addiction specialists who denounce an incitement to cocaine.

A white powder that is inhaled through the nose for an energy boost. If this “Sniffy” resembles cocaine in every way, it is “totally compliant with the law”, the brand boasts on its website. Presented as a “food supplement”, this energizing powder would have the effect of keeping the consumer awake or focused. The inventors advocate its immediate and persistent effect for 20 to 30 minutes, in particular thanks to its components such as caffeine, creatine or taurine which are also found in certain energy drinks.

However, health professionals recommend not using this substance, although it is guaranteed to be composed of 90% natural elements. The brand itself warns users not to exceed the maximum daily dose set at two grams and to take "when you need it" in order to avoid any adverse effects.

If Sniffy is prohibited to minors, its marketing in tobacco shops arouses indignation among addiction specialists. Addictions France assures that tobacconists will “contribute to the trivialization of cocaine in our world”. At the microphone of BFMTV, the president of the French Federation of Addictology, Amine Benyamina, had already called for it to be banned by the public authorities. “It’s annoying to see this type of product offered to young people,” Frédéric Valletoux, Minister Delegate for Health and Prevention, reacted this Saturday, May 25, to franceinfo. Describing the product as "junk", the minister expressed his wish to ban it "as soon as possible", promising to look into the subject this weekend.

On its social networks, the Confederation of tobacconists also assured that “more than 90% of the network refuses the marketing of this product”. “We are not compromising our ethics,” insisted the organization, indicating that it had already contacted the authorities regarding a controversial product.

Questioned by 20 minutes, while preserving his identity, the designer of Sniffy admits to being surprised himself that his powder was marketed in a Parisian tobacco shop, recognizing that the product could "shock people", that the "amalgam" with cocaine was possible, while denying any incentive.