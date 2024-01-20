What is a general policy speech?

The Prime Minister can give a speech to the deputies in which he sets out the main directions of his government program, the main reforms and measures he wants to put in place.

Gabriel Attal will deliver his general policy speech (DPG) to the National Assembly on Tuesday January 30, 2024. A strong moment in the political life of parliamentary regimes. The Prime Minister will present his program and strategic orientations. It should notably address the themes of work, safety and even the environment. The opportunity for the new tenant of Matignon to assert its track record.

Under the Fifth Republic, the Prime Minister sets out the main directions of his program, the main reforms and measures he wishes to put in place. Which also allows him to reassure about his ability to govern. Various themes can be addressed such as education, the economy, security, or even foreign policy, depending on the issues of the moment. The DPG can also be an opportunity for the Prime Minister to announce new laws or important reforms.

This speech is generally delivered shortly after the appointment of the head of government, as is the case with Gabriel Attal, appointed Prime Minister on January 11, 2024. Traditionally, the speech is followed by a vote of confidence in Parliament. This vote is won if the Prime Minister obtains an absolute majority. Otherwise, the government must in principle resign. This procedure is not obligatory. As a reminder, Élisabeth Borne did not take responsibility for her government after her DPG, due to a lack of a sufficient majority in July 2022.

The Constitution does not provide for an obligation to make a general policy speech. If the DGP takes place, the rule is that when the Prime Minister presents his speech to the National Assembly, it is read at the same time from the Senate gallery by another member of the government.