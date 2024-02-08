What happens to the left wing of the government after this reshuffle?

Has the second part of the reshuffle restored the balance between left and right in government? We do the accounts.

The start of the reshuffle marked a serious shift to the right in the executive, with the entry into government of personalities like Rachida Dati and Catherine Vautrin, two former ministers of Nicolas Sarkozy. For those who were hoping for a rebalancing with the announcement of the complete team on Thursday February 8, the shower is cold. Far from rebalancing trends, this second part of the reshuffle confirms the departure of several ministers from the left, including Clément Beaune, Olivier Véran and Olivier Dussopt.

Result: if we do the math, the balance now tilts seriously to the right. Certainly, Emmanuel Macron has managed to maintain a semblance of balance among the 14 full-time ministers: six are from the right, one from the MoDem, five from the left (including Gabriel Attal) and two have not had a labeled political commitment before their arrival in government.

On the other hand, among the delegated ministers, the left becomes marginal. Out of 16 nominations, nine personalities came from right-wing or center parties. There are only three former socialists: Patrice Vergriete for Transport, Fadila Khattabi for Elderly and Disabled People and Roland Lescure for Industry and Energy.

As for the five Secretaries of State, the trend is less marked: Patricia Mirallès, in charge of Veterans and Memory, is the only figure from the left. In addition to MoDem Marina Ferrari, in charge of Digital, the three other positions are occupied by people who began their political careers with Emmanuel Macron.

If we summarize, the new team has 17 members from the ranks of the right or the center, nine members from the left and as many members without prior label. The color is announced.