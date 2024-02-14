What are the rules of water polo?

Qualified for the semi-finals of the world championship this Thursday, February 15, France is aiming for a new feat.

Did you know that the World Swimming Championships are currently being held in Doha, Qatar? Not sure because most, if not all, of the star swimmers have decided to skip it to better prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games which are arriving very soon.

In addition to pool races, diving and synchronized swimming, there is water polo. If the discipline is relatively unknown to the general public, the French team is having a pretty incredible competition since they will compete in the semi-finals this Thursday, February 15. After eliminating Hungary, the reigning world champion, France will have to get rid of Croatia at 3:30 p.m. to reach the final.

First, a team consists of 7 players with 6 substitutes. The team has 1 or 2 goalkeeper(s) who can have #1 and #13 for the backup goalie. But even an outfield player can have the 13, this player is called the point (or the back point/counter point). This point has the right to go up to two meters from the cages to receive the ball and to shoot, this is the most difficult role.

A water polo match is played in 4 periods of 8 minutes of actual play. These periods are separated by rest periods of 2 minutes except between the 2nd and 3rd periods where the rest is 5 minutes. Each team may call 1 one-minute timeout per period when in possession of the ball

Each team, as soon as it takes the ball, has 30 seconds to shoot on goal. In this case (whether there is a goal or not, or even a corner), the countdown of these 30 seconds is reset. It is also reset if a player from the other team is sent off, if the countdown ends or if a foul is called.

The playing area is 30 meters by 20 meters for men's matches and 25 meters by 20 meters for women's matches. The minimum depth is set at 1.80m. The playing surface is demarcated by different lines such as:

As in many sports, in a very simple way, when the ball completely crosses the line. But be aware that a goal can be scored from anywhere on the playing surface except that the goalkeeper is not allowed to reach or touch the ball beyond the half-distance line.

A goal can be scored with any part of the body except the closed fist. A goal can be scored by swimming with the ball to the goal. Finally a goal will be scored if, at the expiration of the 30 second period of possession or at the end of a period, the ball is in flight and enters the goal.