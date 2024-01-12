Weather: Snow and ice could return next week!

The weekend promises to be sunny but the snow and ice could well be back at the start of next week.

Weather conditions will be anticyclonic this weekend of January 13th and 14th. Bright sunshine and a slight calm in temperatures are expected, although they remain below seasonal norms. The orange vigilance for snow and ice which affected five departments of Occitanie (Aude, Lozère, Hérault, Aveyron and Tarn) has been lifted. However, Pas-de-Calais is still kept on orange alert for floods. From this weekend, the south-west plains, Limousin, Alsace and from Val de Saône to the valleys of Auvergne Rhône-Alpes, the sky will be gray and the fog could deposit frost on the ground.

Temperatures will be negative in many departments this weekend, particularly in the northern half. In the morning, you will have to be wary of the frosts which are still strong over a large quarter of the south-east up to the Mediterranean regions. Snow and ice are expected early next week. They could make their return following a conflict of two air masses, "between the mild air over the Atlantic, and the cold which will resist in the northeast", according to the weather forecast service. Météo France announces a possible rise in temperatures for Wednesday January 17, accompanied by precipitation.