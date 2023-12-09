Weather: six departments placed on orange alert for rain-flooding and risk of flooding

Two new departments are added to the four already placed on orange alert for rain-flooding and risk of flooding, according to the latest Météo France bulletin.

The lull was short-lived. The Dordogne, Corrèze, Savoie, Haute-Savoie and Deux-Sèvres were placed on orange alert for flooding on Sunday December 10. “A very active rainy episode” is expected to sweep across the country, according to the latest Météo France bulletin. Isère, Savoie, and Haute-Savoie will be on orange alert for rain-floods from 10 p.m.

These departments were also placed on orange vigilance for the day on Monday. An event which could have consequences with a “reaction of watercourses and locally mudslides, even landslides”. Concerning Deux-Sèvres, where Météo France envisages risks of flooding, “overflows will be locally damaging.” The precipitation is expected to last until Tuesday.