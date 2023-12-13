Weather: gray everywhere next week, except in these lucky and sunny departments

While France has been in rain or gray weather for several weeks, the sun has decided to remain hidden in the coming days, except in part of France.

According to Météo France, “it has been three weeks since the country has experienced several consecutive days without rain (since November 22).” It is true that the sun has been quite rare in most of France for a long time. Some departments have a series of orange flood or rain/flood alerts, as is still the case this Thursday, December 14 in New Aquitaine where the orange flood alert persists.

The disturbances which have affected France almost continuously since mid-October with a few rare days of break have brought record amounts of rain with 345.2 mm falling between October 17 and December 12. Météo France specifies that this “has never happened since measurements began in 1958.”

But the trend will reverse next week, starting this Monday, December 18. In these forecasts, the institute also indicates that from this Monday the weather will be “calm and dry”. In fact, Météo France announced this Thursday, December 14, that an anticyclone will settle in the country from this Friday, December 15. This anticyclone will put an end to the rain and a “variably cloudy” sky will settle in over the entire territory.

Météo France adds that the humidity accumulated in the soils added to the anticyclone could favor the "development of low clouds, grays and fogs which may dissipate during the day, or not depending on the local shapes of the relief." The anticyclone should remain on the territory until Tuesday before new precipitation heads towards France from Wednesday from the northwest. In other words, France will be in gray for a good while.

Some departments will still be luckier and will escape this gray weather. Since the start of the precipitation, certain areas have been spared, notably the "Mediterranean rim" and Corsica which are experiencing a drought situation.

The departments in question are those "on the edge of the Mediterranean": they will still be sheltered from the gray sky. The sun will be particularly present next week throughout the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d'Azur region. Further west, Gard, Hérault and the Pyrénées-Orientales will also be under the sun. Further south, the sun will also shine on Corsica from this Monday, December 18.

Météo France specifies that “This calmer weather will continue until the middle of next week.” “Temperature-wise, Météo France announces that they “should remain generally higher than seasonal norms”.